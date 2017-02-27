Indivisible group promoting town halls really organized network of liberal activists on the attack.

The liberal activist group “Indivisible” recently started a shouting match at a recent town hall in North Dakota, after inviting North Dakota US Representative Kevin Kramer, as related by North Dakota political blog Say Anything:

On Thursday last week Rep. Kevin Cramer accepted a town hall invitation from a local chapter of the national left wing group Indivisible which, per their website, was formed to “resist” the policy agenda of President Donald Trump. The event got a little shouty, and in an interview Friday Cramer described the event to me in a radio interview as a “scheme” intended to provoke a “YouTube moment” of the Congressman saying or doing something stupid. And.. But it’s a shame that a partisan left wing group like Indivisible would pervert the intent of such events, turning from a satisfying sort of civic engagement to a stage managed political spectacle.

Read it here.

More recently, the South Dakota chapter of the same group tried to gin up negative publicity for South Dakota’s delegation by announcing a fake town hall in Sioux Falls, placing empty chairs on the stage, aping Clint Eastwood at the GOP National Convention by trying to claim that the delegation was absent.

But was their goal actual discourse and discussion? Of course not. They’re not holding town halls. They’re holding hate rallies. Their sole goal is to attack Republicans. Interestingly, in North Dakota, where Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp is, the local Indivisible Chapter has exempted her from their demands.

In case you missed the point, this sounds like an effort being organized and coordinated to attack Republicans on a nationwide basis:

Leaked audio from an anti-Trump protest group meeting reveals activists with anti-Trump group Indivisible plotting how to best manufacture a hostile environment at a town hall with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana on Friday. The audio, obtained by local radio station KPEL, reveals a coordinated effort to create the public impression that Cassidy’s support for Trump is unpopular with his constituents. The activists, who describe themselves as liberals in the audio, can be heard strategizing how to best turn a local town hall into a political victory. The activists split up into an “inside team” — tasked with occupying “as many seats as we can” and an “outside team,” whose job was to “give [the media] the coverage they want” before joining the others inside. Activists were instructed to dress like conservatives and leave at home “any signifier that you’re a liberal” in order to blend in with constituents. and… “Game plan number one is to fill as many seats as we can, right? If it’s all of us in there and the poor people of Breaux Bridge are sitting behind us, well then tough luck for them,” said one organizer, identified by KPEL as James Proctor. His “poor people” comment drew laughs from the other activists. and.. “The Indivisible Guide does say that when you start to lose the meeting, that’s when you boo and hiss,” one unidentified activist can be heard saying. “Right, I was going to say that,” another activist replied. Local news outlet The Advertiser reported that members of the crowd “frequently interrupted, expressing disagreement with some of Cassidy’s positions and shouting out their own questions.” One woman can be heard on the audio saying she was in contact with the national Indivisible organization.

Read it all here.

Infiltrate town halls. Shut out locals who have legitimate concerns. “The guide” says to boo and hiss when you start to lose the meeting.

It sounds like this group is far less concerned with legislators meeting with their constituents, and more like an angry group trying to continue to run the political campaign they just lost.

