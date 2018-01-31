Indy US House candidate George Hendrickson going Libertarian for Congress

From my mailbox, it appears that previously announced Independent candidate for Congress George Hendrickson is switching from Independent to become a Libertarian.

George Hendrickson Press Release for US House

George Hendrickson, currently an Independent candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, announced Wednesday he will seek the Libertarian Party’s nomination for the office.

Hendrickson, a 47-year-old former police officer and small business owner, said in a release that he believes the Libertarian Party’s core philosophy of individual liberty mirrors his own ideals of Constitutional freedom.

Currently running unopposed in the Libertarian primary, Hendrickson said while he looks forward to working with party faithful, he remains committed to political independence and providing a sensible alternative to the two-party status quo.

“People are starting to realize that the two-party system of cronyism and power brokering is what has gotten us into our current mess,” Hendrickson said in a release.

“I am not a career politician or a member of the ‘good old boy network,’” Hendrickson said. “I am just a citizen answering the call for service. When my work is done, I’ll come back home.”

S.D. Libertarian Party chairman Aaron Aylward said the party is excited to welcome Hendrickson into the party membership. While the Libertarian Party does not officially endorse any candidate until after the primary, Aylward added that Hendrickson’s campaign platform of limited and accountable government certainly belongs in the SDLP.

“We love it when candidates, from any party, step up and fight for the cause of personal freedom,” Aylward said in the release. “George and his platform are welcome here, and if he is our nominee, we will throw all of our support behind him.”

Hendrickson said his priorities as Congressman will include fighting for congressional term limits, tax and bureaucracy reform, breaking the cycle of welfare recidivism, working toward a balanced budget, and federal descheduling of cannabis to help provide relief for the sick and disabled.

Hendrickson believes that the United States government was intended to serve the American people, not the other way around. That belief, he said, will guide the many tasks which lay ahead of him as South Dakota’s next Congressman.

“My campaign slogan sums it up,” Hendrickson said. “And that is, ‘Beholden only to you, the people of South Dakota.’”

The Hendrickson campaign has also scheduled a preliminary series of “town hall” meetings on both sides of the state, including:

Monday, February 5 – 6:30 to 7:30 Sioux Falls Library – Prairie West Branch 7630 W. 26th St. in Sioux Falls

Wednesday, February 7 – 6:30 to 7:30pm Sioux Falls Library – Ronning Branch 3100 E. 49th St. in Sioux Falls

Thursday, February 8 – 6:30 to 7:30pm Sioux Falls Library – Caille Branch 4100 Carnegie Cir. in Sioux Falls

Monday, February 12 – 6:00 to 8:00pm Belle Fourche Area Community Center 1111 National St. in Belle Fourche

Tuesday, February 13 – 6:00 to 8:00pm Location Pending – Rapid City

For more information about the Hendrickson campaign, visit http://georgehendrickson.com.

–30–