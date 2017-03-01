Initiated Measure 21 versus House Bill 1179. To over-regulate lending, or not at all.

I’m a bit stumped at the mixed messages being given.

If you recall, Initiated Measure 21, which was passed at the ballot box this past year, severely limited personal lending in South Dakota by placing express interest limits on short-term and other personal lending, by capping the lending rate at 36% for most entities that weren’t regularly chartered banks.

Who was exempt from IM 22?

State and national banks

Bank holding companies

Other federally insured financial institutions

State chartered trust companies

Businesses that provide financing for goods and services that they sell

In my opinion, Initiated Measure 21 was a regulatory overreach, by telling the short-term lenders that they could no longer make a profit sufficient enough to cover their risk. In effect, regulating them out of the business.

Now, a new type of banking measure, House Bill 1179 has been bouncing around in the legislature. What does this measure do? It allows certain types of mortgage lending without a license from the state. Specifically, it is “An Act to revise certain provisions related to exemptions from licensure for nonresidential mortgage loans.” The measure allows a person to lend up to 8 million dollars total, exempting them from licensure, oversight, taxation, etcetera.

In other words, this new class of elite lenders get to do what they want. It made it through the House of Representatives with so-so support, and barely passed out of the Senate, making it out of committee with “No Recommendation.”

It’s coming to the finish line. But, when you put it up against IM21, there’s not a lot of consistency.

On one hand, Initiated Measure 21 puts onerous restrictions on the smallest types of personal loans. So much so that it put them out of business. But, if you have enough money, HB1179 proposes to allow a person to loan out up to 8 Million of it without oversight or regulation.

One approach is contrary to free market principles, and the other ignores the fact that in a year the state is going to have a revenue shortfall, they look as if they may exempt a class of money lenders from taxation, as well as licensure.

Instead of legislatively creating the haves and have nots, if they’re going to de-regulate banking, they should consider relaxing state regulations on established state banks, holding companies, trusts, and others as opposed to creating a caste of elite “lending clubs” not subject to regulation or taxation.

Over-regulating lending, or creating a class of lenders we don’t regulate or ask to pay their fair share of taxes at all.

Maybe there’s a happy medium in there somewhere.

