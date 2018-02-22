Innovative Systems CEO Endorses Jackley for Governor in New Ad
MITCHELL, SD: Roger Musick, CEO of Innovative Systems in Davison County, has endorsed Marty Jackley for governor in a new ad following the launch of the attorney general’s Hometown South Dakota Initiative.
“Marty’s first degree is in engineering, and that experience has helped him connect with companies like ours which are focused on advancing South Dakota in the technological space,” Musick said. “His Hometown Initiative is just the latest example of his leadership. It’s been very well received by folks here in Mitchell, and I’m especially glad to see he emphasized the need to modernize broadband in South Dakota.”
For 20 years Musick has led a team of nearly 200 professionals who provide expertise in the areas of telecommunications, electrical engineering, embedded systems design, software engineering and marketing.
“To have the endorsement of a job creator, community leader and pioneer in the field of telecommunications is truly humbling,” Jackley said. “Business owners like Roger helped shape our Hometown Initiative, and we’re going to continue to hold economic roundtables across the state.”
Jackley’s first economic roundtable in Harrisburg included mayors, commissioners and business leaders, and one of the Hometown Initiative’s planks is a commitment to annual meetings with each of these groups to discuss economic issues.
“The people of South Dakota don’t want platitudes in this campaign,” Jackley said. “They want policy, substance and fresh ideas, and we’re going to give it to them.”
Jackley’s Hometown Initiative can be viewed here: https://www.martyjackley.com/hometown-south-dakota-initiative/
-30-
Nice spot. Maybe Marty can get better broadband so Kristi can finally download her movie
Not that it really matters, but doesn’t ITC provide broadband at her house? 10 years ago I had broadband at lake Poinsett (not a town) which is only 5 to ten miles from Noem’s house, so it would surprise me she still can’t download a movie at her place.
I like the ad, well done…but i did not like the end line..the smart choice…I get his point but they are both smart and just didn’t like the phrasing but good ad
I had the exact same response. Good, good, good, aaaarrrrrgggghhh.
I think the audience both candidates are trying to appeal to are those in the middle and they like both. That shot is a horrible way to end the ad. I keep going back to I’m most likely to pick the one who doesn’t take the last shot or takes the least shots. Like them both, think they have both done good jobs where they are, and think they both would be good Governors.
good ad, but agree. Someone was trying to be cute & cunning with the last line.
Are any of these on TV yet? I haven’t seen any for either candidate actually on TV. Figured we would see them during the Olympics.
I haven’t seen any, but early for TV yet….
Be careful what you ask for, because when they start…they never stop LOL