Innovative Systems CEO Endorses Jackley for Governor in New Ad

MITCHELL, SD: Roger Musick, CEO of Innovative Systems in Davison County, has endorsed Marty Jackley for governor in a new ad following the launch of the attorney general’s Hometown South Dakota Initiative.

“Marty’s first degree is in engineering, and that experience has helped him connect with companies like ours which are focused on advancing South Dakota in the technological space,” Musick said. “His Hometown Initiative is just the latest example of his leadership. It’s been very well received by folks here in Mitchell, and I’m especially glad to see he emphasized the need to modernize broadband in South Dakota.”

For 20 years Musick has led a team of nearly 200 professionals who provide expertise in the areas of telecommunications, electrical engineering, embedded systems design, software engineering and marketing.

“To have the endorsement of a job creator, community leader and pioneer in the field of telecommunications is truly humbling,” Jackley said. “Business owners like Roger helped shape our Hometown Initiative, and we’re going to continue to hold economic roundtables across the state.”

Jackley’s first economic roundtable in Harrisburg included mayors, commissioners and business leaders, and one of the Hometown Initiative’s planks is a commitment to annual meetings with each of these groups to discuss economic issues.

“The people of South Dakota don’t want platitudes in this campaign,” Jackley said. “They want policy, substance and fresh ideas, and we’re going to give it to them.”

Jackley’s Hometown Initiative can be viewed here: https://www.martyjackley.com/hometown-south-dakota-initiative/

-30-

