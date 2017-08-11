Inside Elections reviews South Dakota House race.

The former Rothenberg Report, now “Inside Elections” came out with an article this week with an extensive review of South Dakota’s US House Race, with a number of tidbits in it that.

What are they noting in their report about the 2018 Congressional race?

*Dusty Johnson is using General Consultants Jeff Burton and Bruce Harvie of Prevail Strategies, and Lawrence & Schiller for Media and Digital. * The Krebs campaign team consists of general consultant Sean Brown of Axiom Strategies, who is also handling Direct Mail. * Tim Bjorkman‘s general consultant is Drey Samuelson, and they’re still in the process of assembling their team. * And Dem’s potty-mouthed candidate Chris Martian has supposedly sent an e-mail to the Democrat Party early this summer saying he’s no longer running.

The article also speaks a bit about how the candidates line up, and Neal Tapio’s potential entrance into the race:

Lots of interesting stuff in it.

Check out the entire article here (subscription required)

Facebook Twitter