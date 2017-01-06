Intellectual diversity at the University – It’s about to be cool once again.

There has been some interesting discussion under the post I did about how the goofy liberal views of a couple of law professors might flavor how legislators look at the request to put 1.2 million into the school to keep things running at our state’s law school in the face of enrollment cuts and poor bar passage rates.

One commenter noted “At any institution of higher education there will be differing viewpoints, and we should encourage differing viewpoints.”

Myself, and others certainly agree.

In particular, incoming State Senator Jim Bolin, a retired teacher agrees. He agrees very much.

And as I discussed with him yesterday, he’s going to bring back a proposal that narrowly missed passage in 2006 when liberals (Republicans and Democrats) in the State Senate teamed up to kill a bill that had already passed the House to ensure that differing viewpoints were welcome in our institutions of higher learning:

2006’s House Bill 1222 had strong support in the State House – which passed it 42-26, but narrowly failed in the Senate on a 15-18 split. The idea at the time was that the Board of Regents would report to the legislature on an annual basis the steps the institutions are taking to ensure intellectual diversity.

As opposed to being fed a steady diet of any one philosophical viewpoint, Universities would actually need to pay heed to the viewpoints of others, and report to the legislature on their efforts to not marginalize them.

At the time, Regents – via their Executive Director Tad Perry – opposed this report on the free exchange of ideas. But now, coming at a time when students are fed a steady and unabating diet of liberalism from the classroom podium, they are attacked for their views, and self-proclaimed Social Justice Warriors are stifiling free speech, it’s very much a current topic.

And with Bolin’s planned reintroduction of the measure, one well worth the time that legislators would ask of the universities to ensure that free speech on campus is not infringed upon, and along those lines what they’re doing towards those efforts.

Our tax dollars go towards our institutions of higher learning. A simple report asking about what Universities do to ensure free speech is a pretty minor thing to ask in return.

Unless they somehow have a problem with it. Free speech, that is.

Facebook Twitter