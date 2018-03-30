Interesting polling call last night. Someone testing anti-Shantel research through a poll.

I was out of the house most of last night, seeing my dad in the hospital, meeting with a candidate, and doing a bail bond. When I finally rolled back in, my wife noted to me that she received an interesting polling call.

It started out innocuous enough, but soon went out into several “if you knew Shantel Krebs did this”.. or “voted for this”.. would it affect your vote for the candidate? And some of the questions were harsh. She was asked “if she knew that Shantel supported putting monitors in personal vehicles, would it make her more likely or less likely to support the candidate,” and it ramped up from there.

It hit on Krebs’ support for the national popular vote movement, increased taxes, lack of transparency, her ‘Facebook Page scandal,’ etc. Some of the statements were so harsh my wife had to stop them and question whether they were true. She eventually hung up, but indicated the messages they were testing were very direct and pulled no punches.

I did ask team Dusty if they were in the field polling, and they indicated they were not. So it’s unknown whether the Tapio campaign or a third party is out there seeing what the best way is going to be to take the bark off of Krebs in the campaign.

But someone is out there seeing what might work.

Stay tuned.

