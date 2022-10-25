In it’s inaugural set of stories, news website South Dakota Searchlight interviews interim Attorney General Mark Vargo, who opines that South Dakota political parties should consider selecting their candidates for Attorney General in a different way:
“I will say that I do think it would be smart to consider whether or not that nomination process should be through a convention or through a primary,” Vargo said.
Currently, delegates at political party conventions nominate the candidates for the state’s top law enforcement job. Meanwhile, voters in primary elections choose nominees for some other statewide offices, including the governor and the state’s three congressional seats.
One thought on “Interim Attorney General notes that South Dakota should consider selecting Attorney General in primary process.”
Whenever a statement like this doesn’t contain a reason “why”, I assume it’s, “so we can retain and/or grow power despite our own incompetence, lack of courage, and lack of vision.”
Mr. Vargo, in addition to not supporting the claim above which would allow incompetent people to retain power (regardless of whether current people are incompetent) and disregards the value of republican governance (he seems to be advocating for more pure democracy, taking the power of delegates to become an informed representative republic outside MSM channels capable of reaching the body politic on behalf of the wealthy), has a very doltish and big/pro government approach to marijuana.
The “medical defense” aspect of IM26 was not a poison pill. It was a legal inoculation against parallel construction. It was a guard rail for law enforcement to protect the will of the people to have access to cannabis.
This was smart, however, to address “alcoholism to domestic violence, drug addiction, homelessness, and mental illness.”
Saner cannabis laws will help mental illness of those who know the prohibition of cannabis causes more harm than good and wastes millions of dollars in state money every year.
I also appreciate what Mr. Vargo says regarding leading the target. If we had better knowledge before session, we would get much better laws.
Interesting interview.
That is all.