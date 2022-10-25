Interim Attorney General notes that South Dakota should consider selecting Attorney General in primary process.

In it’s inaugural set of stories, news website South Dakota Searchlight interviews interim Attorney General Mark Vargo, who opines that South Dakota political parties should consider selecting their candidates for Attorney General in a different way:

“I will say that I do think it would be smart to consider whether or not that nomination process should be through a convention or through a primary,” Vargo said.

Currently, delegates at political party conventions nominate the candidates for the state’s top law enforcement job. Meanwhile, voters in primary elections choose nominees for some other statewide offices, including the governor and the state’s three congressional seats.