If you thought politics at the state level could be rough, here’s a tale where one county elected official was trying to promise employment in exchange for taking out another.
There is a story in the Pierre Capital Journal today where the former Stanley County Treasurer is being charged with a crime after promising a job in her office in exchange for her running against someone. Peggy Dougherty is finding that quid pro quo with a county is a big no no:
Fort Pierre resident Peggy Lee Dougherty, 67, was charged last week with receiving pay to allow for unlawful assumption of office. The treasurer is an elected position.
According to the criminal complaint, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation on March 15 received a report that Dougherty had misused her position by promising a job in the county treasurer office to Tanya Baldwin Kayser in exchange for Kayser taking out a petition to run for Stanley County auditor.
and..
She said she didn’t know why Dougherty wanted her to run for auditor.
“She just had something against Phil,” Baldwin Kayser said, referring to the current county auditor, Philena “Phil” Burtch.
Go to the website, and read the entire story here.
Dougherty was the only Democrat running for County office in Stanley County in 2020. Philena Burtch, who Dougherty was trying to trade a job for challenge against in the 2022 cycle is running as a Republican.
4 thoughts on “Investigators charge former Stanley County Treasurer with trying to trade county job for running against political enemy”
Bet Dakota Free Press tries to blame this on Republicans
Are you actually suggesting DFP isn’t willing to blame their own when warranted? Are you aware of where you are at right now? The facts don’t align with your statement at all and I could provide 1000 examples of that.
May we have 45 examples to start with?
45 is a number associated with a Deity, I find it blasphemous you request this as “arbitrary” amount.
*Reported*