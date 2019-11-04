Ironic tweets.. 6 months late edition

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

Came across this old tweet yesterday..

I guess SDDP Vice Chair Randy Seiler has been an asset to recently resigned SDDP chair Paula Hawks. As he ‘supports’ a search for her replacement..

(Aren’t vices supposed to take over when their leader resigns? Just asking)

3 Replies to “Ironic tweets.. 6 months late edition”

  1. Anonymous

    Heidelberger truly is an island unto himself. Anyone know if he files on his tax returns all the cash he’s siphoned off the SDDP?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.