Irony at the Dem Dinner last night

From the Argus:

“We’re a party that’s open to everybody,” Lucas said. “We’re not a party of hate and fear mongers.” And… Noting that Ellison’s talk was closed to the press, Arends said, “They don’t want to talk about ideas tonight.”

Read it here.

Democrats at their big yearly event claim to be a party that claims to be open… but Ann Tornberg shut off the events of the day to the press.

What was she trying to hide?