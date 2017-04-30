Irony at the Dem Dinner last night

From the Argus:
“We’re a party that’s open to everybody,” Lucas said. “We’re not a party of hate and fear mongers.”
And…
Noting that Ellison’s talk was closed to the press, Arends said, “They don’t want to talk about ideas tonight.”
Democrats at their big yearly event claim to be a party that claims to be open… but Ann Tornberg shut off the events of the day to the press.
What was she trying to hide?
A party for everybody! Unless you respect innocent life then we don’t want a part of you. Abortion is their litmus test. The candidates who reject life the most will become their nominees.
Larry there is a growing amount of hate in the state party directed against moderates and especially blanket statements of hate against our Republican and Independent neighbors.
Democats: “We’re open to all! (Don’t quote me on that.)”
Cliff someone once said the greatest part of valor is admitting when you are wrong. The greatest champions admit they didn’t think they would actually win. What can we do with a group of people who lose acting like they won hoping no one cares while terrorizing the actual winner?
America’s Democrat Party.
But Cory Heidelberger says “if they keep griping and moaning, thrown out…Gripers and moaners add no value to the party.”
So much for being open. Democrats building their minority by subtraction.
Not a party of hate and fear mongers???? Nationwide and statewide even, look at the tactics they use, the words they use, the signs they carry, the violence and rioting they promote, the masks they wear at some of their riots —- and this is supposed to be the party of peace and understanding and openness??? Their words and actions belie this.
Springer I am a moderate Democrat and have plenty of frustration with the state party and those that are just plain toxic, have no people skills and an egomaniac along with some lala-land proposals.
Those masked protestors that attack peaceful gatherings are socialist/anarchists and have nothing to do with the Democrats. Their actions of violence go against what we all fight for which is freedom of speech! Besides one should ask those anarchists if they really think their actions are winning support for their agenda? It is probably too reasonable a question to ask.
Laugh of the day: “Those masked protestors . . . have nothing to do with the Democrats.”
How are nearly all of those protestors registered? As Democrats!
Whom do you think those protestors support? Democrats!
Who is training and organizing most of those protestors? Democrats!
Who is paying many (if not most) of those protestors? Democrats!
Anon 11:37 Look up who comprises Antifa. They look at the two major political parties as a two headed snake that are controlled by corporate interests and not for the people. There are various extreme socialist anarchist parties that make up Antifa. If you look at the videos they usually carry a flag identifying which group they are with. They use that pole as a weapon along with sucker punches and physically gang up on those they target. I find their actions despicable!
It seems so obvious but what is one of the key most basic skills that will determine whether you succeed or fail in getting a job and being successful, building a business, being a candidate running for office, inspiring others to act in a movement or political party or in life?…………………………..Don’t be a jerk!
And if they want to stop the identification with thiose violent protesters, why are the Democrat leadership so silent with regard to criticizing them.
Those protesters are the 2017 face of the national Democrat party.
BTW: the face the SDDP is a real picture of unicorn. You don’t see the unicorn in he picture. Well I can’t see the SDDP either.
Troy, I am anonymous 9:26am and 11:48am. The DNC, Democratic Mayors, Governors and party leadership missed an opportunity in showing leadership by strongly condemning these actions which go against our Republic. This Antifa group which in their name being short for anti-fascists act like the brown shirt fascists of preWW2 Germany. They are a bunch of cowards unable to peacefully argue what they represent so they resort to cowardly violence which suppresses activism. Competition of ideas are what drives us to be better. I hope Tim Kaine’s son and the others are prosecuted with harsh penalties for what they did in the Minnesota Capitol.
The other disturbing attack on freedom of speech is what is happening at our colleges and universities where liberals will not allow conservative or competing speakers to attend. Even making it an uncomfortable environment for opposing or questioning views. If one is confident in their political beliefs why try to eliminate any chances of opposition. We have an opportunity to learn from those whom we may of disagree with.
Anonymous,
Until people with their names stand up and condemn these people, you and your party own these people whether you like it or not. It is similar to Muslims who complain about the perception of Muslims yet have never condemned those who are killing in Muslim’s name.
You own it Anonymous.
Gee, that McGovern Day thing and attempted coup sure went well yesterday.