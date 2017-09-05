Is Congressional Hopeful Neal Tapio accusing the Governor of something?

This e-mail came out a short while ago to a number of legislators, media, and their little dogs… and correct me if I’m wrong, but is Congressional Hopeful Neal Tapio accusing the Governor or his staff of something?
This GOAC fact finding mission needs focus. We need to understand why it took a murder/murder-suicide to take serious corrective action to this program. If our government employees have such difficulty determining corruption, it seems there are only two likely reasons. They either knew of the problems and were too weak to make changes, or they were too incompetent to take these allegations seriously. Either way, I have lost confidence in the leadership of the Department of Education, and I have concerns it reaches to even higher levels of government officials.”
If Senator Tapio has concerns that the problems with Gear Up “reaches to even higher levels of government officials” as in higher than the Department of Education…. I’m not sure there’s much higher than the Governor and his staff.
So, what exactly is he accusing the Governor of?
Obviously he is asserting this goes right to the Governor. Pretty serious innuendo. Proof or evidence? I am SURE he has evidence before he would do this.
But does he not know the Secretary withdrew the grant and the suicide occurred after?
And, this copying the media and liberal blogs for items I presume is official business is bizarre.
It appears he is running for the US House.
True, and that hand was forced by the audits. The whistleblowing was three years earlier.
You are such a suck up MC…….act like a Legislator not a PP lover.
BAH, Mrs. Volesky. Self-serving back-patters like Messrs. Tapio and Nelson just cater to the weak-minded blogs out there and the press to get their own name out there. Gravy hounds, we call them.
One crazy woman apparently being fired for personnel issues lashes out to an insaner senator and it’s “fact.” Mr. Nelson truly was just a janitor back when he was a marine, not a real investigator.
The first line of the letter says it all. That is the beginning, body, and end.
Total political posturing to go after Dusty.
I think it is to go after corruption. This just might turn him into the front-runner. Substance folks.
Mr. Dusty is winning in the elections, it seems. This might get Mr. Tapio into 3rd place behind that nice young woman.
nothing to see move on. truly the case of the messenger killing the message.
Nothing to see????….lol
What if the education department does spill the beans about why that lady got fired. What if they come and and say ‘she did a really bad job and should have been fired before and she did all these other things really bad and golly we just can’t have a slackard like that in the new administration’?
Then can she sue Sens. Tapio and Nelson for not only lying to her about keeping her information as a source private, but for making the state publicly embarrass her for a terrible job done. Now that would be entertaining.
You know it is all about running for higher office and trying to bring Dusty Johnson down with allegations and mud slinging that doesn’t have any facts.