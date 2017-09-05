Is Congressional Hopeful Neal Tapio accusing the Governor of something?

This e-mail came out a short while ago to a number of legislators, media, and their little dogs… and correct me if I’m wrong, but is Congressional Hopeful Neal Tapio accusing the Governor or his staff of something?

This GOAC fact finding mission needs focus. We need to understand why it took a murder/murder-suicide to take serious corrective action to this program. If our government employees have such difficulty determining corruption, it seems there are only two likely reasons. They either knew of the problems and were too weak to make changes, or they were too incompetent to take these allegations seriously. Either way, I have lost confidence in the leadership of the Department of Education, and I have concerns it reaches to even higher levels of government officials.”

If Senator Tapio has concerns that the problems with Gear Up “reaches to even higher levels of government officials” as in higher than the Department of Education…. I’m not sure there’s much higher than the Governor and his staff.

So, what exactly is he accusing the Governor of?

