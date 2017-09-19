Is Indivisible Rapid City the organization for the “Eternally Outraged’? I think they’re running low on things to be outraged about.

The Indivisible Group out of Rapid City seems to be trying to nominate themselves as maintaining the longest sustained outrage of any liberal group in the state. In recent weeks, they’ve been yowling on about Rapid City Republicans sponsoring events that they have an interest in, particularly the Family Heritage Alliance, because apparently they think Christians aren’t allowed to espouse their views against abortion and same sex marriage.

Today, they’ve picked a new target of outrage. An outrage so outrageous, they cannot deny their outright outrage! And today, we find their outrage directed at State Representative Lynn DiSanto, because she posted a meme on Facebook that she thought was funny:

A Republican state lawmaker faced calls to apologize Tuesday after she shared an image on Facebook depicting protesters being hit by a vehicle under the caption, “All Lives Splatter. and.. “To put up a meme that pretty much encourages violence and possibly murder, that’s inappropriate. She’s a community leader and an elected official,” said Lori Miller, a spokeswoman for Indivisible Rapid City. “Not only is she inciting violence, she is targeting a certain race of people.”

Read it here.

So, as opposed to protesting hunger in America, or human trafficking, or anything of any substance, they’re pouncing on the outrage of a Facebook meme?

In case you’re wondering, this is the meme that has them cowering and running for their press release boiler plate:

I’ve strongly disagreed with DiSanto on things in the past, but trying to gin up outrage over a silly Facebook meme about idiot stick figure protesters who block the roads? Come on.

It’s not my cup of tea for social media, but seriously, everyone knows that running over people is bad. And you’re probably going to go to jail if you do it. But most our mothers at one time or another said something to the effect of “get out of the road before somebody runs you over.”

If “Eternally Outraged” Rapid City is actually worried about people taking their calls to action from stick figures on Facebook cartoons, I suspect they’re running out of things to be outraged about, because it’s right towards the bottom of the barrel of public concerns.

