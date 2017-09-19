Is Indivisible Rapid City the organization for the “Eternally Outraged’? I think they’re running low on things to be outraged about.

The Indivisible Group out of Rapid City seems to be trying to nominate themselves as maintaining the longest sustained outrage of any liberal group in the state. In recent weeks, they’ve been yowling on about Rapid City Republicans sponsoring events that they have an interest in, particularly the Family Heritage Alliance, because apparently they think Christians aren’t allowed to espouse their views against abortion and same sex marriage.
Today, they’ve picked a new target of outrage. An outrage so outrageous, they cannot deny their outright outrage! And today, we find their outrage directed at State Representative Lynn DiSanto, because she posted a meme on Facebook that she thought was funny:
A Republican state lawmaker faced calls to apologize Tuesday after she shared an image on Facebook depicting protesters being hit by a vehicle under the caption, “All Lives Splatter.
and..
“To put up a meme that pretty much encourages violence and possibly murder, that’s inappropriate. She’s a community leader and an elected official,” said Lori Miller, a spokeswoman for Indivisible Rapid City. “Not only is she inciting violence, she is targeting a certain race of people.”
So, as opposed to protesting hunger in America, or human trafficking, or anything of any substance, they’re pouncing on the outrage of a Facebook meme?
In case you’re wondering, this is the meme that has them cowering and running for their press release boiler plate:
I’ve strongly disagreed with DiSanto on things in the past, but trying to gin up outrage over a silly Facebook meme about idiot stick figure protesters who block the roads? Come on.
It’s not my cup of tea for social media, but seriously, everyone knows that running over people is bad. And you’re probably going to go to jail if you do it. But most our mothers at one time or another said something to the effect of “get out of the road before somebody runs you over.”
If “Eternally Outraged” Rapid City is actually worried about people taking their calls to action from stick figures on Facebook cartoons, I suspect they’re running out of things to be outraged about, because it’s right towards the bottom of the barrel of public concerns.
I know Congresswoman DiSanto personally and there isn’t a racist or violent bone in her body. We have the same wry sense of humor and neither of us is thin skinned so the “Eternally Outraged” had better choose an easier target. She’s out of their class.
Well let’s start with the fact that she isn’t in congress, she is in the state legislature. So why don’t you tell us how well you know her again.
This is going to be a somewhat unpopular opinion here, but I do think there’s a good reason to be outraged with her. Here’s my reasoning.
First I doubt she’s a racist and I doubt she wants anyone to die. She probably posted this as a “joke”, but it wasn’t very well thought out and was in very bad taste, especially after the death and injury of folks the other month is Charlottesville.
I strongly believe that the majority of people in both political parties are good people and have common sense, however, I do believe as we’ve seen over the last few months that there are both left and right wing extremists who would like to do nothing more but harm one another.
By being a public official and posting this, I believe whether intentional or not, joke or not, it legitimatizes the view points of some of those people. The same would be true if a Democrat in the state posted some sort of Antifa propaganda urging violence. She should more than likely just apologize, be more cautious of what she posts online, and then move on. The quicker she gets ahead of this, the better off she’ll be.
Just my two or four cents.
The facebooks are the Devil. The Devil, I would say, if there were a Devil, or Ms. DiSanto’s god.
Malachi,
I agree and I ride the hard lefties case as it is with Antifa. This only fuels the flames and is from a state legislator who should set a better example. We need to work together on solving the challenges we face not be looking for more ways to divide us.
We’re the Eternally Outraged as Outraged over the Black Lives Matter folks who were advocating cops were pigs and fry them like bacon?
So much for FREE SPEECH.
Republicans and/or all citizens are not allowed to go to forums unless the announced speaker is a liberal.
No way can they go and listen to both sides of any particular argument.
No hitting like or reposting anything…
That is all (sarcastic in nature)