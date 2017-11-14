Is it a rumor if you leak stuff about yourself? Nelson hinting about some sort of campaign announcement.

In response to my column below about Stace Nelson “wanting his $8 but saying hell no to raising legislator pay,” Nelson came out with his standard and predictable retort, the same one he uses with everyone he disagrees with, calling them a RINO.

But in an odd twist, he drops a rumor out there. About himself:

(An emoji too…) I’m not sure that you can call it a rumor if you write it about yourself. Unless he’s referring to one of the other rumors out there. I did poke around, and no one has heard anything recently. You have to go back a few months to find anything.

The last rumor I’d heard came from Lora Hubbel, who criticized Nelson, and claiming his preference for the Democrat in the race for Governor…

So Stace Nelson loves this 30%-40% conservative, pro-abortion candidate for SD Governor. But Stace can’t give me… https://t.co/TN0ytq32cJ — Lora Hubbel (@LoraHubbel) June 12, 2017

So it could be that he’s supporting the Dem, or wants to be his running mate, or something like that. Prior to that, in May I had noted what I’d heard:

Insiders don’t expect State Sen. Stace Nelson, who placed third in the 2014 US Senate primary, to jump in a major statewide race in 2018. I’ve had people cite both health and lack of funds as reasons he’d likely stay out, although as recently as this past legislative session, it was noted to me that he was trying to talk people into it.

Read that here.

I was told that he probably wouldn’t enter the race for a couple of reasons. (He called me names after that post as well.) So, loving the Dem, or not running, are the only two things we’ve heard to this point.

If Nelson is trying to let on he is doing something else, if he’s dropping information about himself and a campaign announcement, I’d call it more of a hint, or telegraphing his intentions, than a rumor, per se. If he’s running, I don’t know that it would come as a shock. But by the same token, I don’t know that it would cause any fanfare, either.

As I’ve noted before, Lora Hubbel has a head start on him, and likely would be splitting some of the vote for the same universe of supporters.

So, Nelson trying to tell us he’s getting into the race? Meh. Despite the claim of a ‘campaign announcement rumor,’ no one has been buzzing about it up to this point.

If he gets in, it would be what it would be.

