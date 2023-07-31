South Dakota GOP announces President Trump coming to South Dakota for major event on July 19..
Minnehaha County Republican Party facebook, July 20 forward…
Is it me, or is the Minnehaha County GOP’s leadership actively avoiding any mention to Minnehaha County Republicans the fact that former President and front-running Republican candidate Donald Trump is coming to South Dakota on September 8?
(They must be busy planning the next rummage sale.)
5 thoughts on “Is it me, or is the Minnehaha County GOP trying to ignore the Trump event out west.”
EVERYONE should be ignoring this event. Trump is an embarrassment to our party and country. He’s not a true conservative or a patriot. He is a grift who belongs no where close to power in any form. Lock him up.
There is a burger joint in Aberdeen President Trump could visit and launch the Trump 45 burger. It would be a big hit there.
A nice big juicy Trump 45 burger and some Freedom Fries
Hometown hero Carl Perry would destroy that burger.
Which burger joint in Aberdeen, SD would this be future home of the big juicy “World Famous Trump 45 Burger” and Freedom Fries?