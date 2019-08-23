Is Lisa Kazcke at the Argus going to have to apply for workers’ compensation after that last story?

Let’s be clear @LisaKaczke, the FEC voted unanimously to approve the audit which accuses SD Dem Party of understating disbursements by $2.5 million, receiving $67,182 worth of contributions from unregistered organizations and failing to disclose $46,097 of debts. This is serious. https://t.co/v0IHi4oJkX — Dan Lederman (@danlederman) August 23, 2019

Is Lisa Kazcke at the Argus going to have to apply for workers’ compensation after her story on the South Dakota Democrats’ FEC Audit?

I mean, she really had to bend over backwards to turn a story about the Federal Elections Commission decision on the audit of the South Dakota Democrats into a story about Donald Trump. She could have pulled something.

Just askin’.