Is Lisa Kazcke at the Argus going to have to apply for workers’ compensation after that last story?

Posted on by Leave a reply

Is Lisa Kazcke at the Argus going to have to apply for workers’ compensation after her story on the South Dakota Democrats’ FEC Audit?

I mean, she really had to bend over backwards to turn a story about the Federal Elections Commission decision on the audit of the South Dakota Democrats into a story about Donald Trump. She could have pulled something.

Just askin’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.