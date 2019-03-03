Is Senator Jim Bolin going to lead effort to bring back campus free speech measure? Disclosed to magazine in December he would lead discussions on ensuring free speech.

This past week, In Senate State Affairs Committee, Assistant Majority Leader & State Senator Jim Bolin was one of votes against House Bill 1087 – the Campus Free Speech Bill – a measure sponsored in part by Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer to “promote intellectual diversity at certain institutions of higher education.”

However, despite the vote of Senator Bolin against House Bill 1087, is there a chance that Bolin might bring his own measure? Because according to a December 2018 article, Bolin directly told a reporter with the Council of State Governments Stateline Midwest Magazine that he was expecting to “lead discussions” on the topic:

Now entering his 11th year as a South Dakota legislator, Bolin looks back on how those personal relationships helped get landmark legislation on South Dakota’s roads and teacher pay signed into law. But he’s also looking forward to 2019, when he takes on the position of Senate assistant majority leader. One of his goals for the new year and in his new position: Help new members make the personal connections that they need — and the Legislature as a whole needs — to be successful. and… Bolin expects, too, to lead discussions on improving civics education and ensuring free speech on the state’s college campuses. and..



Read the entire story here (PDF, Page 8). Or you can also link to just the Bolin article by itself here.

With Bolin’s strong statements in December on “leading discussions” on campus free speech and making sure “we have a full sharing of ideas on our college campuses,” it still could be in the cards.

While House Bill 1087 has been put to the 41st day, I’ve heard that the issue isn’t dead quite yet. There’s lots of legislature yet to come, and it will likely include campus free speech in the discussion.

Stay tuned.

Like this: Like Loading...