Is she sure she wants an answer to that? Lora Hubbel wants to know WHY.

Lora Hubbel wants to know WHY I have a specific opinion that she’s utterly unfit to serve in public office in any capacity? That’s a loaded question.
Is she asking about just the last year or so, or in general? Either one could be a pretty long list.
If we’re looking… My favorite from the last 12 months..
Sometimes when people ask the question it gives the opportunity to remind people of all her antics
1. Jumping from party to party and Indy
2. Countless postings about crazy conspiracy theories
3. Constantly playing the victim when she fails…it was not Pat or anyone elses failure she did not get the signatures…that is the candidates responsibility and if Marty, Kristi, Dusty, Shantel or Tapio did not get the signatures…it would be their fault…but somehow they all seem to have done it…and maybe even Mr. Lafleur
The hateful racist and going after other group rants too.
Might it be that she “burns bridges” at the drop of a hat? No regard for others before her own self-interests. Or is it that she has a side kick who is as unstable or more than she is which equates to all sorts of chaos on daily basis…
I feel like for her, having a rational thought is like catching butterflies. Sometimes she gets one and its kind of nice and reassuring. But most of the time these days she can’t even find the damn butterfly and ends up stepping on it then blaming the neighbor’s cat.
You should at least name 3 good reasons if you’re going to share this around, don’t want to be a bully or a troll now eh?
Laura’s a harmless cook with no real influence. Pat’s a mean spirited jerk. I don’t care for either of them.
Let’s hear some more. lol. Put your name to it while you’re at it.
Roy Moore?
Though Laura is atypical in many ways, I give her credit for trying to make a difference. How many people don’t give a damn, aren’t even registered to vote or even aware of the news of the day? At least she puts herself out there in the public square.
Lora