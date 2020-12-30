I’m not sure how I feel about former non-Republican gubernatorial candidate/conspiracy theorist/crackpot Lora Hubbel’s Christmas greetings:
Gee… thanks?
Or should I assume that she’s off licking dooknobs claiming COVID is a hoax?
3 thoughts on “Is that a bad thing for someone to wish vaccination on another?”
We can disagree but being disagreeable is not a solution. Wishing ill will on anyone is wrong!
Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a personality disorder characterized by a long-term pattern of exaggerated feelings of self-importance, an excessive craving for admiration, and struggles with empathy.
People with NPD often spend much time daydreaming about achieving power and success, and the perceived injustice of failing to do so.
This is a pattern of obsessive thoughts and unstable sense of identity, often to cope with a sub-par real life. People with the diagnosis in recent years have spoken out about its stigma in media, and possible links to abusive situations and childhood trauma.
Such narcissistic behavior typically begins by early adulthood, and occurs across a broad range of situations.
For someone who scribbles notes in her bible, she’s not a very Christian person.