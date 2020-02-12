Is the mysterious list of 18 Liz May for Congress supporters a secret?

So I had this newspaper article pop up his morning, with a blaring headline..

..followed by the article that appeared in the Black Hills Pioneer:

Just days ahead of Liz Marty May’s formal announcement, 18 former/current South Dakota State Legislators formally endorsed her candidacy for US Congress against Dusty Johnson. “Republican leaders across South Dakota are ready for strong conservative leadership in Washington! We are ready for a representative who has a proven track record on our cherished conservative issues, is trustworthy, reliable, and understands the way of South Dakota life,” said Sen. Phil Jenson of Rapid City.

Read it all here.

In looking, I realize it’s the same article that came out a week ago, it’s just taking a bit to hit the papers. But as I read it, I get the same thought every single time. If May is going to claim that “18 former/current South Dakota State Legislators formally endorsed” May’s candidacy.. why aren’t they saying who those “key endorsements” are?

Silly question, I know. But there’s no list on her facebook page. There’s no list on her website. If they are claiming 18 current/former legislators who are endorsing her, don’t you think that a person could actually read who in the article making the claim?

A person can’t help but ask if they even know who these 18 are since they don’t seem to be providing information to back up the claim. That, and they don’t seem to be able to spell Phil Jensen’s name correctly.

Is the Liz May campaign frightened support will dry up if these names are disclosed? Or is the support from the mysterious 18 contingent upon her actually being able to run. These current/former legislators could be saying just keep my name out of it if you can’t get on the ballot…

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see..

(48 days until petitions are due!)