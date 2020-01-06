Is the story quality slipping at the Argus? Posted on January 6, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 1 Comment ↓ From the fall of the county prosecutor to pet names? That’s a bit of a tumble in story quality at the Argus. I’m not sure what’s worse. That it’s a top of the website story… or that it took both of them to write it. 🙂 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
I’m guessing “McGowan” didn’t make the list.