Is there going to be a reshuffling in District 30?

Just had an interesting rumor sent to me about some possible changes and last minute intrigue happening in District 30. As if there wasn’t enough crazy things going on…

What I’m being told is that former D30 House primary candidate Florence Thompson is going to be dropping off a petition at the very last minute by the end of the week to run in District 30 House.. State Rep Julie Fry Mueller, who has already filed for the House would supposedly jump over to run for the Senate, with Lance Russell who has already filed for the Senate allegedly bowing out.

Truth or rumor? We’ll see. Stay tuned.