Is this why Dems have closed the Ellison event to the press?

A new video from America Rising shows a Democratic Party, led by DNC Chairman Tom Perez, that’s increasingly desperate for attention. Out of power, and engulfed in an ideological civil war, Perez has been reduced to cursing to get attention, putting him at odds with former First Lady Michelle Obama:
Is this why South Dakota Democrats have closed off the Ellison event to the press? Because Democrats are reduced to podium profanity to get attention?
Instead of George McGovern’s Come Home America speech Tomorrows SDDP dinner speech will be calling for Larry Kurtz and Porter Lansing to get your *&^%$#@! home! We need your type of !@#$%^&*
” Perez has been reduced to cursing to get attention,”– I didn’t hear you people whining when “glorious leader” did it..
What do you mean, “you people”?
Trump had better ideas so he got some slack; Perez and the Demo party have crappy ideas which is why they should at least speak with some semblance of self-control. Socialism doesn’t work so I guess Perez and Dems have to go with volume instead of substance.
Meanwhile, the Republican-Ied government in DC has accomplished … nothing. Wait, they did accomplish not repealing the ACA. That was classic.
Is that little nearly bald arm-waving ranting speed talking foul-mouthed maniac in that movie the fellow that the Democrat party are having speak at their lunch?
Grudz does Tom Perez chair of the DNC remind you of having breakfast with your old friends Bob and Lar at Talleys?