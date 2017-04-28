Is this why Dems have closed the Ellison event to the press?

A new video from America Rising shows a Democratic Party, led by DNC Chairman Tom Perez, that’s increasingly desperate for attention. Out of power, and engulfed in an ideological civil war, Perez has been reduced to cursing to get attention, putting him at odds with former First Lady Michelle Obama:

Is this why South Dakota Democrats have closed off the Ellison event to the press? Because Democrats are reduced to podium profanity to get attention?

Facebook Twitter