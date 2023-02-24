It now looks like there are now *two people* who aren’t attending the Senate GOP caucus anymore.

Word from the State Capitol building today is that Julie Frye-Mueller wasn’t the only person not attending the Senate Republican Caucus today.

I’m told that she has now been joined on the Senate floor during caucus time by Senator Tom Pischke, who announced at a press conference yesterday that he was asking for a criminal investigation against 27 of his fellow State Senators for suspending JFM while they investigated allegations of harassment against an LRC staff member.

There might be a moral to this story for Senator Pischke that if you don’t want to be asked not to attend (kicked out of?) the Senate Republican caucus, you probably shouldn’t ask that nearly everyone else in the caucus be brought up on criminal charges when there’s no chance of it happening.