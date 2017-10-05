It sounds like the GOAC meeting is going well…..

Another legislator (not on GOAC) who is listening in offered this comment….

Yep… sounds like it’s going just peachy…

3:15 Update… (his colleagues inform me that) since they’ve moved on to the tri-valley matter, apparently Stace is bored now, and busy tweeting to his BFF during the GOAC committee hearing..

Apparently committee time is still twitter time, same as in 2014..

    So his “collegues” are writing you as he is multitasking, you don’t mock them, but you mock him for sticking up for President Trump? How is this a “conservative” blog when all you do is attack conservatives?

