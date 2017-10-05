It sounds like the GOAC meeting is going well…..

GOAC in session in Sioux Falls. .@SenStaceNelson arguing his dissenting report should be entered into the record pic.twitter.com/UsLFfSlMXT
— Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) October 5, 2017
Another legislator (not on GOAC) who is listening in offered this comment….
Yep… sounds like it’s going just peachy…
3:15 Update… (his colleagues inform me that) since they’ve moved on to the tri-valley matter, apparently Stace is bored now, and busy tweeting to his BFF during the GOAC committee hearing..
Apparently committee time is still twitter time, same as in 2014..
@SDSenate2014 Actually, @madvilletimes has a more conservative stance on (R) issues like Common Core, Crony-Capitalism, etc., than you. — Rep. Stace Nelson (@RepStaceNelson) February 7, 2014
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Thanks for posting. That just made my day!
So his “collegues” are writing you as he is multitasking, you don’t mock them, but you mock him for sticking up for President Trump? How is this a “conservative” blog when all you do is attack conservatives?