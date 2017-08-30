It’s been a while. How about another nutty Facebook post from Lora Hubbel?

It’s been a while, so we’re due for another nutty Facebook post from GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel, as she clams there are deaths related to politics in SD… including a Massacre at Star Academy which never happened, and a dead body in a freezer, which must be political, since it was in Pierre.
Murder is unique in that it abolishes the party it injures, so that society has to take the place of the victim and on his behalf demand atonement or grant forgiveness; it is the one crime in which society has direct interest. W. H. Auden.
Yes! Look at all the obituaries in the paper daily. Very disturbing all these people dying. Lora will get to the bottom of this!
The death of Brady Fokkens is disturbing though.
There’s a reason Registered Nurses have been wary of lesser trained LPNs and Med Aides. They aren’t as well educated. Who was administering Minocycline and failed to notice he was showing signs of liver failure? Who was the complete and utter moron who decided to give him acetaminophen instead of stopping the minocycline?
The agency’s liability then falls on who was the administrator who entrusted medication administration to someone who was obviously incompetent?
So far I have not seen any review of the credentials of the staff who gave a kid in liver failure a toxic dose of acetaminophen.
When RNs and MDs sound alarms about lesser qualified medical providers, they are accused of trying to monopolize the market or prevent people from making their own choices.