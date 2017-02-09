It’s Nelson deja vu all over again. Posted on February 9, 2017 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ With his return to the State Legislature, apparently, so too have Stace Nelson attacks against Republicans re-emerged: I’m not sure what to wait for next; Robocalls, postcards, or an announcement he’s running for something. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
If he’s running for office, I’m sure Larry Rhoden will kick his ass again.
Love Yogi Berra Pat. Really love these.
“If people don’t want to come out to the ball park, nobody’s gonna stop ’em.”
“You can observe alot by just watching.”
“Pair up in threes.”