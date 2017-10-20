Jackley Announcement tour video posted

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Marty Jackley has posted a new commercial/video today on his announcement tour. Watch it here:

2 Replies to “Jackley Announcement tour video posted”

  1. Anonymous

    Very good video….this should have been the push this week to follow up the announcement….not this pledge BS.

