Jackley Announcement tour video posted Posted on October 20, 2017 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Marty Jackley has posted a new commercial/video today on his announcement tour. Watch it here: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Very good video….this should have been the push this week to follow up the announcement….not this pledge BS.
Good video. Sincere. South Dakota is in good hands and has a bright future still.