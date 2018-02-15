Marty Jackley announces Friday Economic Forum

JACKLEY ANNOUNCES FRIDAY ECONOMIC FORUM

HARRISBURG, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley will meet with community leaders and business owners from Sioux Falls, Harrisburg, Tea and the surrounding area on Friday to tour developing infrastructure projects in the southeast part of the state.

“This has been an issues-driven campaign from the start, and Friday’s tour will focus on building an economic vision that improves the daily lives of South Dakotans,” Jackley said. “I intend to be a ‘work with’ rather than a ‘work for’ governor, and I appreciate the business community coming together to host this important conversation.”

The discussion with mayors, commissioners and business leaders will cover infrastructure, housing, jobs, workforce development and a range of other economic topics.

“Having a governor that continues to understand the challenges and opportunities of economic development in South Dakota is important to us at Stockwell, and we look forward to Friday’s conversation with Marty,” said Jon Brown, President of Stockwell Engineers. “These really are issues that affect the daily life of people in the region and across the state.”

The tour schedule is detailed below:

• 9:30 a.m. Meeting with Lloyd Companies senior leadership team

• 10:45 a.m. Tour of recent projects in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas

◦ Focus on LIHTC properties, workforce housing, and public-private partnerships

• 11:45 a.m. Economic forum with area leaders at Showplace Wood Products in Harrisburg

◦ Local government leaders, developers and business owners

• 1:15 p.m. Tour of Showplace Wood Products

• 2:00 p.m. Tour of SAB Biotherapeutics in Sioux Falls

◦ Meeting with co-founders Edward and Christine Hamilton

• 3:30 p.m. Pheasant Fest and media availability to discuss new policy initiatives

Media are welcomed to join the economic forum at 12:30 , and Jackley will be available for follow up interviews at Pheasant Fest.

-30-

Like this: Like Loading...