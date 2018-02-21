Jackley Announces “Hometown South Dakota” Initiative
PIERRE, SD: While meeting with Chamber of Commerce groups at the capital Wednesday, Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Marty Jackley unveiled a five-point Hometown South Dakota Initiative aimed at strengthening the state’s economy.
“Our South Dakota communities are like a circulatory system in which each town has an important role to play in giving the entire state life,” Jackley said. “After gathering input from civic and business leaders at the local level, we’re proud to release a plan to support opportunities in hometowns across South Dakota.”
The collaborative effort that produced the Hometown South Dakota Initiative is underscored by events like last week’s economic forum in Harrisburg, which Jackley said will be replicated in communities across the state in the coming months.
“It’s important that mayors have a seat at the table when discussing issues like infrastructure, workforce development and housing, and I welcome the idea of our next governor being a willing partner in that conversation,” said Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen.
The initiative proposes action in five areas that emphasize cooperation with local leadership:
- Opportunity South Dakota: New and better jobs will be Jackley’s highest priority, and giving our youth the opportunity to stay here is the first step. By giving our young people the opportunities they need to remain in the state and aggressively recruiting employees in high-demand areas from outside the state, we can retain South Dakota’s best and close the worker shortage.
- Fairness for Main Street: Our South Dakota businesses can compete with the best in the world, but they deserve a level playing field. Jackley is leading the fight for Main Street all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court with the South Dakota v. Wayfair case. A Supreme Court victory will bring millions in lost revenue back to the state.
- Connecting South Dakota: We can unlock the incredible economic potential of all our communities by connecting our towns with the high-speed internet that the 21st century economy requires. By partnering with institutions like SDSM&T, SDSU, and DSU that are developing cutting edge technologies in this space, we will modernize four areas of critical technological infrastructure: broadband access, education, telemedicine, and precision agriculture.
- Governor’s Economic Roundtables: Strengthening our economy and creating better jobs requires a team effort from the state, local governments, educational institutions, and the private sector. In order to build a stronger partnership with communities, Jackley will commit to three annual roundtables: one each for mayors, county leaders, and businesses.
- Revitalizing Housing and Infrastructure: During Jackley’s listening tours across the state, he has consistently heard about the need for a renewed focus on infrastructure and affordable housing. Both are vital components of growing our workforce, and Jackley will be a steadfast partner to local governments that are working with limited resources to build the roads, bridges, and housing units our citizens need to usher in a new era of economic growth.
“As governor, it will be my job to remember why I have two ears and one mouth,” Jackley said. “Our Hometown Initiative is not about telling communities what they need to do to improve. Rather, it is about listening to communities and understanding what I can do as governor to assist them with the necessary resources to grow and thrive.”
The policy initiative can be read in its entirety here: https://www.martyjackley.com/hometown-south-dakota-initiative/
Jackley will be available for press interviews during the day.
-30-
Now this is the substance I have been looking for in a governor’s candidate…keep this coming.
Will Noem be able to rush something out in response?…seems to be the pattern with both of them.
It is nice to see some ideas coming out in this race. I get it Marty and Kristi- you are both pro gun, pro life, and pro god. I want to know what else you stand for. Stuff like this is a good start.
I agree Mike S. Nice to see…vs LDD speeches…there should be more substance by now
Figures Jackley would try to take credit for the internet sales tax. Let’s just tell it like it is.
besides just slighting him…tell us how you disagree?
As I understand it he is the one fighting it all the way to the US Supreme Court…
Release reads- “Jackley is leading the fight for main street…”…in regard to internet sales tax. Key word is “leading”. This is MISleading. Leading would have been doing this 2 years ago. Leading would have been introducing legislation to provide a sustainable solution. Leading would have been getting Amazon on board.
An honest statement would be something like- “Jackley is a big player in bringing sales tax revenue to South Dakota.” or “Jackley is leading the fight vs. Wayfair”. You still get the same affect without the petty, dishonest spin.
“Leading” would (have meant) solving this issue in the Congress at some point in the last eight years.
As in “introduce legislation…”?
We’re discussing Jackley’s choice of words. But thanks for the typical, overly-used, negative-but-not-negative Jackley redirect tactic-blame congress.
This could have been done at the state level much easier over the last eight years, but of course, congress.
Touched a nerve? This deal has been an issue, sorry to point out the fact, before the U.S. Congress for a couple of decades and certainly since 2010. They’ve failed to act/solve. Introducing legislation (that failed or failed to move) and pumpin out press releases did not change that fact.
No, you shouldn’t read others’ words with your own inflection.
Thanks for proving my point…redirect to congress. Congress has nothing to do with the fact that Jackley is desperately trying to take credit for an already hot topic right before a major election.
Don’t get me wrong, i appreciate his efforts, but just tell it like it is.
You are showing your blatant misunderstanding of how government works. Congress is responsible for making laws. Local legislature is responsible for making local laws. The BEST course of action is for the Congress to fix the issue, but they have failed to do so for YEARS.
Jackley is simply doing what Congress was unwilling or unable to do. That IS leadership.
Noem and her team just take pot shots from the sidelines while real work is being done.
Congress has failed to solve this issue, which is exactly why the lawsuit is necessary. Jackley is clearly leading the fight on this issue. He recruited 35 other states to join the lawsuit- which is a big reason why the Court decided to hear the case. This is exactly why he kind of leadership we need. We have waited for Congress to fix this problem for 25 years. Meanwhile SD business are going out of business.
“Our Hometown Initiative is not about telling communities what they need to do to improve. Rather, it is about listening to communities and understanding what I can do as governor to assist them with the necessary resources to grow and thrive.”
That sounds like a lot like what Ravnsborg said in Huron this past weekend, bottom up out talking to the people finding out what they want not dictating to them…I like that from both of these guys.
People want immigration reform. Packed house at the capital today. Lora Hubbel will get it done.
Tara,
Do you realize Lora is running for Governor? Immigration is a federal matter which can only be handled by Congress and the President.
Hey Troy could you tell Lance Russell and Neal Tapio both of whom are in the state senate….
BS Troy. It’s very local. SD has many illegals and drug cartel. The governor will order the AG and local law enforcement to enforce the laws. She will also enforce e-verify. No state funds and grants to communities that hire illegals. She will also let law enforcement testify without getting fired.
Tara my neighbors kids used to play a computer game called Sim Cty. Is Lora confusing her run for Governor with a game she plays Sim State where she can make up the rules as the governor?
A strong leader isn’t always going to wait for the Feds. Everybody wants to pass the buck instead of find solutions to the problems. Just look at Congress. Nice debt.
If immigration is a federal matter why is it that we see “sanctuary cities” popping up all across the country? State/local govts are disregarding rule of law and are loosing federal money because of it.
Is the so-called war on drugs similar to this “federal matter” being thrown around? Aren’t states like CO breaking federal law by allowing recreational marijuana?
The Feds aren’t going to take care of local issues. They are to busy with Russia and the White House.