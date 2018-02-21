Jackley Announces “Hometown South Dakota” Initiative

PIERRE, SD: While meeting with Chamber of Commerce groups at the capital Wednesday, Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Marty Jackley unveiled a five-point Hometown South Dakota Initiative aimed at strengthening the state’s economy.

“Our South Dakota communities are like a circulatory system in which each town has an important role to play in giving the entire state life,” Jackley said. “After gathering input from civic and business leaders at the local level, we’re proud to release a plan to support opportunities in hometowns across South Dakota.”

The collaborative effort that produced the Hometown South Dakota Initiative is underscored by events like last week’s economic forum in Harrisburg, which Jackley said will be replicated in communities across the state in the coming months.

“It’s important that mayors have a seat at the table when discussing issues like infrastructure, workforce development and housing, and I welcome the idea of our next governor being a willing partner in that conversation,” said Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen.

The initiative proposes action in five areas that emphasize cooperation with local leadership:

Opportunity South Dakota: New and better jobs will be Jackley’s highest priority, and giving our youth the opportunity to stay here is the first step. By giving our young people the opportunities they need to remain in the state and aggressively recruiting employees in high-demand areas from outside the state, we can retain South Dakota’s best and close the worker shortage. Fairness for Main Street: Our South Dakota businesses can compete with the best in the world, but they deserve a level playing field. Jackley is leading the fight for Main Street all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court with the South Dakota v. Wayfair case. A Supreme Court victory will bring millions in lost revenue back to the state. Connecting South Dakota: We can unlock the incredible economic potential of all our communities by connecting our towns with the high-speed internet that the 21st century economy requires. By partnering with institutions like SDSM&T, SDSU, and DSU that are developing cutting edge technologies in this space, we will modernize four areas of critical technological infrastructure: broadband access, education, telemedicine, and precision agriculture. Governor’s Economic Roundtables: Strengthening our economy and creating better jobs requires a team effort from the state, local governments, educational institutions, and the private sector. In order to build a stronger partnership with communities, Jackley will commit to three annual roundtables: one each for mayors, county leaders, and businesses. Revitalizing Housing and Infrastructure: During Jackley’s listening tours across the state, he has consistently heard about the need for a renewed focus on infrastructure and affordable housing. Both are vital components of growing our workforce, and Jackley will be a steadfast partner to local governments that are working with limited resources to build the roads, bridges, and housing units our citizens need to usher in a new era of economic growth.

“As governor, it will be my job to remember why I have two ears and one mouth,” Jackley said. “Our Hometown Initiative is not about telling communities what they need to do to improve. Rather, it is about listening to communities and understanding what I can do as governor to assist them with the necessary resources to grow and thrive.”

The policy initiative can be read in its entirety here: https://www.martyjackley.com/hometown-south-dakota-initiative/

