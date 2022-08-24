Jackley Announces Search Committee for Director of DCI

Pierre, SD – Marty Jackley announced today the Committee to assist in the selection of the next Director of the State’s Division of Criminal Investigation under the Attorney General’s Office.

“I have often relied upon these individuals for their sound advice on law enforcement issues, and I appreciate their willingness to now assist in recruiting and recommending top candidates for our consideration. Their task is simple- go find the best candidates to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation that will work with other law enforcement agencies to best protect our communities,” stated Jackley.

The committee members are:

CHAIR- JIM VLAHAKIS YANTON COUNTY SHERIFF AND FORMER DIRECTOR OF DCI

MARK BARNETT – FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL AND CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE

TONY HARRISON-FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE REP. & FORMER PENN CO. SHERIFF CAPTAIN

DOUG LAKE-FORMER DIRECTOR OF DCI

MIKE MILSTEAD –MINNEHAHA COUNTY SHERIFF

BRIAN MUELLER – PENNINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF – ELECT

DAN NELSON – BROOKINGS COUNTY STATES ATTORNEY

STEVE SWENSON – LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF

ALEXIS TRACY – CLAY COUNTY STATES ATTORNEY

MARK VARGO-ATTORNEY GENERAL & PENNINGTON CO. STATES ATTORNEY (Leave of absence)

JO VITEK –FORMER CHIEF OF THE WATERTOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT

MIKE WALSH-FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE REP. AND FORMER MINN CO SHERIFF CAPTAIN

PAT WEST-MEADE COUNTY SHERIFF-ELECT AND FORMER WEST RIVER DCI AGENT-IN-CHARGE

BRIAN ZEEB-FORMER DIRECTOR OF DCI

The application process, deadlines and requirements will be posted on the South Dakota Attorney General’s website at https://atg.sd.gov/