From KDLT, Marty Jackley announces his campaign is doing well, and has raised over 1 Million:

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today his campaign has reached a record fundraising level in the governor’s race. His campaign office says they raised over $1M in 2017, which breaks the single-year record for money raised by a gubernatorial campaign in a primary.

