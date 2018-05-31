Jackley campaign announces new endorsements in race for Governor Posted on May 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 17 Comments ↓ From facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
More people at the podium than in the audience. Sad!
I noticed that also
That’s a lot of middle aged men.
Oh no, they have penises!
Someone call CNN!!!
Will he put out a list of the endorsements this time?
Dave Munson is endorsing a Republican in this race? That’s a switch.
meh, not much difference between Dave Munson as a Democrat and your typical run-of-the-mill Sioux Falls Republican.
Republicanism in Sioux Falls is mostly a social club.
He really is getting desperate, who are these people? Looks like a bunch of has been politicians.
Same people who’ve been in his commercials. Someone should connect the dots and point out who’s worked for him publicly or privately, who has a contract with him or the State, who’s kid works for him, and how much he’s sent in forfeited cash to various law enforcement agencies. And in his ads, who’s related to him.
And I’ve never figured out why he’s so proud of the Russ Janklow endorsement? So proud to have him in ads as a key endorser and then my favorite are the ones where he’s just in the background.
Russ appears to be a successful attorney but is the endorsement important simply because he is the son of Bill?
Marty seems to think so.
How about the vast majority of states attorneys and sheriffs across south dakota, including his opponents home turf?!! Says a lot when your home turf officials say No!!! Am thinking there may be a release from vast majority of states attorneys rolling soon too. Comments on russ janklow are out of bounds..he is an honorable man and I respect him. He has always been professional in any dealings I have had with him. He has my respect. Bill does too, even if I did not always agree with him.
Vic—Is there a list of Sheriffs and States Attorneys that have endorsed Jackley? I did not see it on his website. I would like to know where my county officials stand. Thank you.
I have been one of the people calling states attorneys and sheriffs personally. What county? Vast majority say can use name, etc..a fee are concerned about backlash from Marty’s opponent to the county they represent if named.
I understand the backlash but if you don’t put out a list, how do we trust but verify the number and we may not get a chance to see these important people in our community in the next few days….
Meade & Lawrence…I would think they would in Meade, being Marty’s home turf, but I know the sheriff has a contested race
The problem we have now, is that people like bill janklow and Tom Daschle could cross party lines, talk, enjoy life, be friends, cross the aisle and get things done for south dakota in the past..now, really?! It’s called statespersonship and honor..jackley has it..opponent does not. Take for instance I can call or email someone like mark mikkelsen regarding legislation..or others and get a reply..and have input. Noem couldn’t even say hi to a Democrat legislator from my district..or Republican ones unless they were important enough for her. Jackley replies to all…mikkelsen replies to all..janklows have my respect…noem lied about NRA endorsement..herseth had it..the do whatever to win attitude
Take a drive around her home county and look at signs…. jackley signs folks..that says alot!! I would not endorse anyone like how I am marty unless I truly believe in him and think that all of us as south dakotans could visit with him and have a voice be it Republican, democrat, libertarian, independent or other