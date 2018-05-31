Jackley campaign goes after Kristi Noem as not supporting Trump Posted on May 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 12 Comments ↓ From YouTube, Attorney General Marty Jackley has launched a new commercial accusing Kristi Noem of not being Trumpy enough: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Looks like the Krebs ad against dusty.
Desperate.
Marty “Profiles in Courage” Jackley:
“As with most South Dakotans, I clearly do not approve of Mr. Trump’s highly inappropriate statements,” Jackley said in an email Tuesday responding to a reporter’s questions.
“I am voting for the Republican nominee because I fundamentally disagree with both President Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton on most major issues including our economy, Supreme Court nominations, and the importance of our state and individual rights and freedoms,” Jackley continued.
“I am honored to be one of South Dakota’s three electoral votes, and I intend to cast my vote for the Republican nominee as I was elected to do and consistent with our State law and the US Constitution.”
https://www.capjournal.com/news/if-south-dakota-voters-choose-trump-state-s-three-electors/article_762f7bd0-908b-11e6-b11f-fbf9f4d1a9c0.html
Big deal. Many of us didn’t support him in the primary. The important thing is that he’s our President and she has since he became the POTUS.
Weak.
President Trump is our moral leader and need to pledge loyalty to him.
DESPERATE and a liar. Petty…sad Marty can’t run on his ideals and goals and has to resort to attacking his opponent. SAD SAD SAD.
Marty is the embodiment of everything wrong with SD politics. Watching him lose Tuesday night will be almost as fun as watching Hillary lose in 2016. Almost 🙂
Where/ when did Marty endorse The Donald?
I better get some popcorn this could take a while…
Well, there was “the handshake”, awkward-appearing as was the photo of the event.
Is Kelsey Grammar somewhere in South Dakota along the trail travelled by Marty over these last few days ? I am anxiously awaiting the ad featuring Kelsey Grammer’s endorsement.
This is a lame attack and I’m not sure it won’t backfire. Sure Trump has a high approval rating in SD now, but lots and lots of Republicans started out very skeptical of him as a candidate. When he first announced everyone thought he was a joke. No one is going to hold it against Noem that she once felt the same way that almost all of them did.
The same way Marty did. Marty would have dumped Trump had anyone in the media cared to ask him.