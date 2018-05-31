Jackley campaign goes after Kristi Noem as not supporting Trump

Posted on by 12 Comments ↓

From YouTube, Attorney General Marty Jackley has launched a new commercial accusing Kristi Noem of not being Trumpy enough:

12 Replies to “Jackley campaign goes after Kristi Noem as not supporting Trump”

    1. Anonymous

      Marty “Profiles in Courage” Jackley:

      “As with most South Dakotans, I clearly do not approve of Mr. Trump’s highly inappropriate statements,” Jackley said in an email Tuesday responding to a reporter’s questions.

      “I am voting for the Republican nominee because I fundamentally disagree with both President Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton on most major issues including our economy, Supreme Court nominations, and the importance of our state and individual rights and freedoms,” Jackley continued.

      “I am honored to be one of South Dakota’s three electoral votes, and I intend to cast my vote for the Republican nominee as I was elected to do and consistent with our State law and the US Constitution.”

      https://www.capjournal.com/news/if-south-dakota-voters-choose-trump-state-s-three-electors/article_762f7bd0-908b-11e6-b11f-fbf9f4d1a9c0.html

      Reply
  2. Anon

    Big deal. Many of us didn’t support him in the primary. The important thing is that he’s our President and she has since he became the POTUS.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous

    DESPERATE and a liar. Petty…sad Marty can’t run on his ideals and goals and has to resort to attacking his opponent. SAD SAD SAD.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Marty is the embodiment of everything wrong with SD politics. Watching him lose Tuesday night will be almost as fun as watching Hillary lose in 2016. Almost 🙂

      Reply
  6. Anonymous

    Where/ when did Marty endorse The Donald?

    I better get some popcorn this could take a while…

    Reply
    1. The Guy from Guernsey

      Well, there was “the handshake”, awkward-appearing as was the photo of the event.

      Reply
  7. The Guy from Guernsey

    Is Kelsey Grammar somewhere in South Dakota along the trail travelled by Marty over these last few days ? I am anxiously awaiting the ad featuring Kelsey Grammer’s endorsement.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous

    This is a lame attack and I’m not sure it won’t backfire. Sure Trump has a high approval rating in SD now, but lots and lots of Republicans started out very skeptical of him as a candidate. When he first announced everyone thought he was a joke. No one is going to hold it against Noem that she once felt the same way that almost all of them did.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      The same way Marty did. Marty would have dumped Trump had anyone in the media cared to ask him.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.