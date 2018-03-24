Jackley campaign releases schedule of appearances for next week.

Marty Jackley will be available to the press at the following upcoming events.
Mar 23 Spearfish Economic Development Roundtable
Jackley will hold an economic development round table in Spearfish at 11:00 a.m. MST.
Mar 23 Belle Fourche Economic Development Roundtable
At 2:00 p.m. MST Jackley will hold another round table discussion in Belle Fourche.
Mar 24 Meade County Lincoln Day Dinner
Jackley is a featured speaker at the Meade County Lincoln Day Dinner, held at the Sturgis Armory on Main Street at 5:30 p.m.
Mar 25 Palm Sunday Brunch
Jackley will attend the Catholic Social Services Palm Sunday Brunch at the Rapid City Ramkota at noon MST.
Mar 27-30 Washington, D.C.
Jackley will be in Washington, DC to prepare for the SD v Wayfair Supreme Court case.
I appreciate that Marty is going to small town and rural SD. All of Kristi’s events are outside the Sioux Falls Airport.
It’s odd considering she’s the Ag candidate and he’s supposed to be the attorney.
Marty has a better ground game, more endorsements, better staff, and is a harder worker. Kristi believes she can win without putting in any effort. She’ll spend a TON of money on TV, but don’t expect her to put more than the minimum effort into spending time on the trail. And when she goes west, it’ll almost always be at taxpayer expense.