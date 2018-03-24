Jackley campaign releases schedule of appearances for next week.

Marty Jackley will be available to the press at the following upcoming events.

Mar 23 Spearfish Economic Development Roundtable

Jackley will hold an economic development round table in Spearfish at 11:00 a.m. MST .

Mar 23 Belle Fourche Economic Development Roundtable

At 2:00 p.m. MST Jackley will hold another round table discussion in Belle Fourche.

Mar 24 Meade County Lincoln Day Dinner

Jackley is a featured speaker at the Meade County Lincoln Day Dinner, held at the Sturgis Armory on Main Street at 5:30 p.m.

Mar 25 Palm Sunday Brunch

Jackley will attend the Catholic Social Services Palm Sunday Brunch at the Rapid City Ramkota at noon MST .

Mar 27-30 Washington, D.C.

Jackley will be in Washington, DC to prepare for the SD v Wayfair Supreme Court case.

