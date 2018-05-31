Jackley campaign returns fire against Kristi Noem in mail piece Posted on May 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ From my e-mail box, a reader is passing on this mail piece I haven’t seen yet where the Jackley campaign is striking back at the Kristi Noem Campaign: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“When she flies in from DC…”
Kristi has been a good Congresswoman. Marty a good AG.
Trying to convince us otherwise is a waste of time. If you want to go negative, convince us they would be a bad Governor. Or, better yet, just convince us why you’d make a good Governor.
This is the reality:
15% of the voters have a negative impression of Noem. They are likely part of Noem’s support. That means 2/3 of Jackley’s support also thinks well of Noem.
13% of the voters have a negative impression of Jackley. They are likely part of Jackley’s support. That means 2/3 of Noem’s support also thinks well of Jackley.
Thus, instead of going for the 11% undecided, the negative attacks are an attempt to convert people for the other but think highly of them. But there are two risks I think are more likely:
1) They will turn off more undecided than they will convert.
2) They risk some of their own supporters who think well of the other.
I think in the dynamics of this race the negative approach will net more negative impact. Its more than a waste of money. It actually has the counter-effect. And, if they are saying anything positive, it is drowned out by the negative.
Oops. Change twice above “likely” to “unlikely”
I don’t like the Vote No on Kristi slogan ..it is like it is a ballot measure
BTW, I just say another bad negative attack by Noem which I’ll address there. But, to be consistent, I better do the same here on the flip side.
Kristi did not break her promises on these issues. She fought hard and well on all them. She is one vote and not the President. To hold her responsible in this way is BS.