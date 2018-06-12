Jackley Campaign: Thank You, South Dakota

A final e-mail from the Marty Jackley for Governor campaign:

Thank You, South Dakota

I want to thank you for all of your kindness and support during our campaign for governor.

We have a great team of supporters and I will be forever grateful for all of your help, advice, and prayers for my family. My travels during this campaign reinforced why I so love South Dakota and gave me an even better appreciation for the tremendous opportunities we have right here at home.

Perhaps the greatest part of the campaign has been the everlasting friendships I have made, and although our campaign has come to an end, it remains my hope our friendships will only continue to grow. Thank you for being a part of our team and may God bless you and our great state.

Sincerely,

Marty, Angela, Michael, and Isabella Jackley