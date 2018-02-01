Jackley: Circuit Court Judge Rules Berget Does Not Have an Intellectual Disability

Circuit Court Judge Rules Berget Does Not Have an Intellectual Disability

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that 2nd Circuit Court Judge Douglas Hoffman has ruled that death row inmate Rodney Berget does not have an intellectual disability and has dismissed all of his claims challenging the validity of his sentence.

“The Court found that the factual record demonstrates that Berget was a leader and not a follower, recognizing he has a highly developed planning, reasoning and problem solving ability,” said Jackley. “The State can now proceed with obtaining justice for Ronald ‘RJ’ Johnson and his family.”

The matter will be remanded back to the sentencing court where the State will seek a warrant of execution.

