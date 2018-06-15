Jackley critic Laura Kaiser sends out endorsement letter for Lance Russell for AG *Updated*

This is new. Laura Kaiser, who won a judgement against the State of South Dakota and collected $1.5 Million for it, and filmed a commercial that was used against Attorney General Marty Jackley in the closing days of the 2018 Republican primary, has authored a letter in support of Lance Russell who is campaigning to succeed Jackley for the AG’s spot:

Laura Kaiser for Russell by Pat Powers on Scribd

*Update*

You might specifically note that this letter was NOT sent out by the Russell campaign, but by Blaine “Chip” Campbell’s group, Republican Direction PAC. Yes, this is the same group that took 10K from a storefront in Washington DC.

Because Lance knows that it’s the “Division of Criminal Investigation,” and not the “Department of Criminal investigation” as the letter incorrectly states.

