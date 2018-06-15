Jackley critic Laura Kaiser sends out endorsement letter for Lance Russell for AG *Updated*

This is new. Laura Kaiser, who won a judgement against the State of South Dakota and collected $1.5 Million for it, and filmed a commercial that was used against Attorney General Marty Jackley in the closing days of the 2018 Republican primary, has authored a letter in support of Lance Russell who is campaigning to succeed Jackley for the AG’s spot:
Laura Kaiser for Russell by Pat Powers on Scribd
*Update*
You might specifically note that this letter was NOT sent out by the Russell campaign, but by Blaine “Chip” Campbell’s group, Republican Direction PAC. Yes, this is the same group that took 10K from a storefront in Washington DC.
Because Lance knows that it’s the “Division of Criminal Investigation,” and not the “Department of Criminal investigation” as the letter incorrectly states.
Russell plays hard ball.
I am guessing Kristi does not want him in the AG’s office.
Please explain…I thought Kaisers and Noem were on the same side as Stace and Lance. Honestly asking thanks
Seriously?
I’ll be voting for Russell.
Didn’t he lose a race for a judgeship?
Didn’t Russell also get fired and was censored?
She says “division of criminal investigation” in the letter and the top says Department…sloppy
Sloppy? Yes. That’s because Jordan Mason wrote it. Every letter he sends out like this is sloppy. These are the same letters Dan Kaiser was sending out in his Sheriff’s race (he got clobbered by the way). Lance wouldn’t be so bad if he separated himself from these crazy people (ie. Stace, Jordan, Dan, etc).
I guess Marty won’t be endorsing Lance
Yeah. Disappointed to see him slamming Marty.
Lance has been slamming Marty all year
How is it possible that the SD Supreme Court publicly reprimanded this guy for ethical reasons and he’s still got a shot to secure the AG nomination for the Rs? Sad.
Maybe because John Fitzgerald went and testified for him and he did not get disbarred. Thanks John! you have great judgment!
I want Fitzgerald as my AG, he will make great decisions. A big fail on this one with Russell and a failing conviction rate of 48%. Fitzgerald is a winner.
Hope you see my sarcasm.
Three comments:
1) Shouldn’t a former DCI employee also know it is the DIVISION of Criminal Investigation and not DEPARTMENT?
2) Not sure which AG thread to post this to as so I’m doing it here: Trial experience is less critical to a good AG than the hiring and management of good employees (just hire a good trial attorney on a case by case basis) & knowing how to discern the law in all contexts.
3) I do not know hardly anything specific about any of the candidates and have no preference. That is why we defer it to convention delegates I presume are taking their responsibilities seriously. But, is getting frustrating watching the “dialogue” on this race. Not very informative.
Troy–wait to be attacked by Lance and Fitzgerald and Stace people…they are not going to like that you actually understand that #2 is what the job is about and that does not fit their smears of Ravnsborg.
Ravnsborg in my mind is the only one that understands it and I would encourage you to watch his video, I found it very informative..
Great! So Lance Russell is up to… one, two, THREE endorsements. Three… ah ah ah!
Only one of which is meaningful.
Who cares who she endorses. Anyone in the state with half a brain and a shred of knowledge on our candidates know a that John Fitzgerald is the most underrated candidate for any office we’ve ever had in my lifetime for sure. There’d be no Lance Russell in this race without John anyway. Plus Russell is just a weird flaky lil dude.
I agree John has no ideas, no vision..NEVER seen any candidate for any race not have a platform to run on…John’s whole campaign is his bio only…Ravnsborg and Russell both talk issues, John does not.