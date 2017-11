The Marty Jackley for Governor campaign hit mailboxes across South Dakota this week with a fundraising letter that sets the goal of raising $45,000 by November 30th. In the letter Jackley declares it will “stand up to Big Government Washington when it’s wrong and tries to barge into South Dakota and usurp our freedom,” and that Marty’s commitment to South Dakota “will never waiver.”

Jackley Fundraising Letter by Pat Powers on Scribd

Stay tuned.

