Jackley for Governor fundraising letter out this week. But haven’t I seen this before?

The Marty Jackley for Governor campaign hit my mailbox again this week with a fundraising letter I received a couple of days ago.

2Nd Jackley Letter by Pat Powers on Scribd

But…. I can’t help but think that I’ve seen it somewhere before, about two weeks ago.

In comparing the two, on the front, in making the appeal they’re identical with only one small detail changed. On the front, in the paragraph next to the picture it states “Our campaign budget calls for us to raise $45,000 by December 15th.” This was changed from the prior letter which notes “Our campaign budget calls for us to raise $45,000 by November 30th.”

Similarly on the back, the only difference I can note is a subtle one, which similarly changes the date of the appeal letter. Instead of asking to “Lead the way and help us reach our crucial goal of raising $45,000 by November 30th,” this letter solicits the recipient “Lead the way and help us hit our crucial goal of raising $45,000 by December 15th.”

This could be a directed strategy, to hit people who haven’t donated with a reminder, but I would have thought it might be something with more alternative text than pushing their campaign budget goal back 2 weeks.

And the campaigns roll on…