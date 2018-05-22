Jackley for Governor in mailboxes on topic of abortion with new mail piece

I should have brought this to you yesterday, but I’m just trying to keep my tail out of the alligators, because with 2 weeks to go until election day, it is definitely crunch time.
Anyway, Attorney Jackley Marty Jackley in his pursuit of Governor has a new postcard in mailboxes as of yesterday talking about his views on abortion:
Pet peeve time. Maybe it’s just me, but it seems this year that the candidate logos are too damn small. Aren’t they spending all that money to advertise the candidate?
And it’s absolutely not just Marty, many of them are guilty of it this year. There was a Dusty piece that was out a while back that didn’t even have his logo on it, just his name. Candidates – if all the time you get with a voter is that 5 or 10 seconds between the mail and the trash, you need to make it loud, proud and recognizable. Get that branding in their face! (okay, I’m off my soapbox now).
I predict there will be lots of discussion of abortion and the 2nd amendment in the last 2 weeks….
I predict Noem has a few dirty tricks up her sleave and goes hard negative before this is done.
I agree that she goes negative. She does not have the support she anticipated. The race is too close and she hired DC hitmen to run her campaign. That’s what they do.
Pat is also right that the logos are too small.
Isn’t it great to live in a state where a candidate is proud of their pro-life position instead of a state like California where they crow about how many innocent babies their party has slaughtered?
Republicans are mostly concerned that Latinos will have more kids and take over the workforce.
Anon 10:03, that comment doesn’t even make sense in the context of this article. If Republicans were concerned about Latinos having too many kids wouldn’t they be for abortion. You libs like to make ridiculous arguments for the sake of arguing.