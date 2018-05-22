Jackley for Governor in mailboxes on topic of abortion with new mail piece

I should have brought this to you yesterday, but I’m just trying to keep my tail out of the alligators, because with 2 weeks to go until election day, it is definitely crunch time.

Anyway, Attorney Jackley Marty Jackley in his pursuit of Governor has a new postcard in mailboxes as of yesterday talking about his views on abortion:

Pet peeve time. Maybe it’s just me, but it seems this year that the candidate logos are too damn small. Aren’t they spending all that money to advertise the candidate?

And it’s absolutely not just Marty, many of them are guilty of it this year. There was a Dusty piece that was out a while back that didn’t even have his logo on it, just his name. Candidates – if all the time you get with a voter is that 5 or 10 seconds between the mail and the trash, you need to make it loud, proud and recognizable. Get that branding in their face! (okay, I’m off my soapbox now).

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...