Jackley For Governor just held $1000-a-couple fundraiser in Brookings

I’m surprised I didn’t know about this earlier (not that I’m a $1000 a couple fundraiser attendee LOL). But a friends passed a postcard my way that they had recieved for Attorney General Marty Jackley, who quietly held a big dollar fundraiser in my town of Brookings on January 3rd.

No word on sponsors, attendees, or what kind of haul they made at the event towards Jackley’s gubernatorial campaign.

If you get a postcard or invite for any campaign related events, send it to me. (names will be redacted)