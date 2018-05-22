Jackley for Governor Pre-Primary Finance Report: $532K raised, $1.5 Million spent, $570K Cash on hand

And we’re starting to see what candidates have been spending in pursuit of the big char of State Government. The Marty Jackley for Governor campaign has their pre-primary Campaign finance report filed with the Secretary of State:

Jackley_PrePrimary Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

After starting with $1,552,944, since the last report, the Jackley for Governor campaign has raised an additional $530,984. They’ve also spent $1,513,600.84, leaving them with $570,328.03 to take them through the last 2 weeks.

Check out the report above, which you can scroll through in it’s entirety, and let us know what you think!

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...