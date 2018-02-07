Jackley for Governor to Host Sioux Falls Office Grand Opening

JACKLEY TO HOST SIOUX FALLS OFFICE GRAND OPENING

SIOUX FALLS, SD: The Marty Jackley for Governor campaign will host a grand opening of their Sioux Falls campaign office on Friday, Feb. 9 from 5-7 p.m.

“My team has been putting in an incredible amount of work to spread our message to every corner of the state,” Jackley said. “Friday is an opportunity to meet with our supporters in the Sioux Falls area, talk about the issues that are the foundation of this campaign, and celebrate the momentum we’ve had so far this year.”

Supporters can find yard signs, bumper stickers and volunteer information at the office, which is located at 3508 W 41 Street.

Refreshments will be served.

-30-

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...