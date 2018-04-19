Jackley fundraiser in Rapid City tonight – and we have the invite!

Posted on by 5 Comments ↓

From my e-mail box, There’s a Marty Jackley fundraiser in Rapid City tonight – and we have the invite:

5 Replies to “Jackley fundraiser in Rapid City tonight – and we have the invite!”

  4. Charlie Hoffman

    Some lifelong friends of mine on the list. Winning or losing never changes good connections of like minded people. Win some lose some but always bet on the fast steed.
    I’m betting Jackley wins the Primary by 7 points. And the General by 27.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.