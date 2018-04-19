Jackley fundraiser in Rapid City tonight – and we have the invite! Posted on April 19, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ From my e-mail box, There’s a Marty Jackley fundraiser in Rapid City tonight – and we have the invite: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I’m actually going to this tonight.
Impressive list
Lots of former Noem supporters.
Who will be again in June when she is the party’s candidate for Governor.
Some lifelong friends of mine on the list. Winning or losing never changes good connections of like minded people. Win some lose some but always bet on the fast steed.
I’m betting Jackley wins the Primary by 7 points. And the General by 27.