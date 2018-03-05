Jackley Launches “Ready to Lead” TV Spot

PIERRE, SD: Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Marty Jackley announced today that his first television ad of the primary campaign, “Ready to Lead,” will be hitting the airwaves.

“We believe South Dakotans deserve a conservative governor who will fight to uphold the values that our families live by every day,” Jackley said. “That’s why we wanted this ad to highlight my lifelong commitment to those conservative principles: Protecting the family, defending human life, honoring the promise of the Second Amendment, reducing the size and scope of government, and empowering the individual.”

The ad features actions Jackley has taken during his career to advance those principles, including his creation of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and his close work with law enforcement that resulted in endorsements from more than 60 local sheriffs.

“Our campaign today is optimistic, energized and working hard,” Jackley said, “and we look forward to traveling across the state to share more of our vision with the people of South Dakota.”

