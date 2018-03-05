Jackley Launches “Ready to Lead” TV Spot
PIERRE, SD: Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Marty Jackley announced today that his first television ad of the primary campaign, “Ready to Lead,” will be hitting the airwaves.
“We believe South Dakotans deserve a conservative governor who will fight to uphold the values that our families live by every day,” Jackley said. “That’s why we wanted this ad to highlight my lifelong commitment to those conservative principles: Protecting the family, defending human life, honoring the promise of the Second Amendment, reducing the size and scope of government, and empowering the individual.”
The ad features actions Jackley has taken during his career to advance those principles, including his creation of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and his close work with law enforcement that resulted in endorsements from more than 60 local sheriffs.
“Our campaign today is optimistic, energized and working hard,” Jackley said, “and we look forward to traveling across the state to share more of our vision with the people of South Dakota.”
Much better ad..but some of the same footage from other ads before. Most people won’t notice, inside baseball stuff.
Strong messages…hit the basic, life and guns and then strong support with law enforcement which I think is essential to being AG or Governor.
Best ad he has had yet, and the voice–who is that? heard him in ads in the past.
This is awesome!
It’s a good ad. My only concern is that most people I talk to say they don’t know much about Marty personally. His personal story better be powerful. Noem’s is. This doesn’t fill in any of those gaps.
This is a good ad. But it reinforces what we already know. Peel this onion back so we know him and his family on a personal level.
It’s harder for Noem to tear someone down when we care about them personally.
Mike Hackley has to be very proud being in that ad with his son.
Oops Jackley, sorry Mike
I’m not a fan of voice overs. Have the candidates speak.
Otherwise good.
So our current AG thinks it is important to have the backing of Sheriffs in his first ad, I agree. Law enforcement is vital to our state. I think this also helps Ravnsborg a lot in the AG race, if he made an ad where he talks about his support with a majority of the Sheriffs I think it would be powerful. (HINT HINT).
Dominating! This ad is powerful!
Fake fatherly fence fixing footage…that oughta counter Kristi’s legitimate agriculture experience.
And taking on corruption?! hahaha
Jackley actually ranches. Kristi doesn’t even farm anymore.
Let’s keep it clean on this forum. When Congresswoman Noem wins the primary, we will want a Big Tent to win in the Fall!