Jackley making push for dollars, noting dollar for dollar matching Posted on December 14, 2017 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ The Marty Jackley for Governor campaign hit e-mail boxes yesterday with an appeal telling supporters that he has a group of local supporters who will match online contributions dollar for dollar….
Interesting leadership skills…make a huge deal about a clean campaign pledge, then play the “out of state/DC money” card.
how is Marty playing an out of state/DC money card? Your accusation isn’t fair.
Life’s not fair, Anonymous…but this is a simple observation, not an accusation.
Maybe you missed the only bold text in the letter which reads- “…DC and out-of-state money that has flowed into our primary opponent’s campaign account.”. Or the slightly more subtle jab- “…stand up against out-of-state influence in our elections.”
Textbook “out-of-state/DC money” card.