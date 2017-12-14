Jackley making push for dollars, noting dollar for dollar matching

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

The Marty Jackley for Governor campaign hit e-mail boxes yesterday with an appeal telling supporters that he has a group of local supporters who will match online contributions dollar for dollar….

3 Replies to “Jackley making push for dollars, noting dollar for dollar matching”

  1. WR

    Interesting leadership skills…make a huge deal about a clean campaign pledge, then play the “out of state/DC money” card.

    Reply
  3. WR

    Life’s not fair, Anonymous…but this is a simple observation, not an accusation.

    Maybe you missed the only bold text in the letter which reads- “…DC and out-of-state money that has flowed into our primary opponent’s campaign account.”. Or the slightly more subtle jab- “…stand up against out-of-state influence in our elections.”

    Textbook “out-of-state/DC money” card.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.