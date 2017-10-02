Jackley Officially Announces for Governor



Attorney General Marty Jackley will officially announce he is running for governor of South Dakota with a statewide tour on Oct. 3-4 that will focus on South Dakota jobs, education and innovation.

“As your attorney general, I have fought to keep the streets of our communities safe for your children,” said Jackley. “Now I want to fight for their future.”

In addition to gathering input from constituents, Jackley will highlight the themes of his campaign.

“I will fight for better jobs, stronger education, improved healthcare coverage, public safety and our quality of life,” he said.

The announcement tour will include stops in ten cities where Jackley will discuss his vision for the state with the people of South Dakota. Each stop will feature innovative South Dakota businesses and education institutions, including the renovated Erskine Building in Sturgis that used to be the elementary school Jackley attended and the SD School of Mines & Technology where he attended college.

“I believe in the people of South Dakota and I believe in empowering them—not the government,” said Jackley. “As our new governor, I will work to bring people together to achieve a new dream and a promising future for our great state while keeping our South Dakota values.”

The tour will conclude with a statewide tele-townhall meeting where Jackley will hear directly from constituents.

Jackley has served as attorney general since 2009. He also served as the U.S. attorney for South Dakota from 2006 to 2009. He grew up in Sturgis, SD, graduating from Sturgis High School in 1988. He graduated with honors from the SD School of Mines and Technology in 1992, having earned a degree in electrical engineering. He went on to receive his law degree from the USD School of Law in 1995.

Jackley was also a partner in a Rapid City law firm helping numerous people and businesses. He and his wife Angela have two children- Michael (13) and Isabella (11). His family has a farm near Vale, South Dakota, and his wife’s family operates a ranch in Meade County.

Jackley for Governor Announcement Tour Schedule

Tuesday, October 3rd

9:30am CDT Sioux Falls Downtown Hilton Garden Inn (Hegg-Lloyd Meeting Rooms) Noon MDT Rapid City SDSM&T (Christensen Hall of Fame Room at King Center) 3:00pm MDT Spearfish Black Hills State University (Jonas Science Center) 5:15pm MDT Sturgis Erskine Building (1300 Sherman Street)

Wednesday, October 4th

8:00am CDT Yankton Kolberg-Pioneer Inc. (700 W. 21st St.) 10:00am CDT Mitchell Innovative Systems (1000 Innovative Drive) Noon Brookings Brookings Innovation Center (2301 Research Park Way) 2:00pm CDT Watertown ESCO Manufacturing (2020 4th Avenue SW) 5:00pm CDT Aberdeen A&B Business Solutions (110 S. Main St.) 7:00pm CDT Huron Ryan’s Hangar Restaurant (100 4th St. SW)

Facebook Twitter