Jackley would be happy to have brewski with Trump

The Yankton Press and Dakotan printed an odd little story about Girls State, where my recent graduate has returned as a counselor this year. In it, this story reprinted from the Vermillion paper talks about how our Attorney General would like to sit down for a cold one with the President:

If South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley had the opportunity to meet any U.S. president, living or dead, he’d like to spend time with Abraham Lincoln.

He also wouldn’t mind having a beer with President Donald Trump.

The Republican attorney general, who announced late last year that he will seek his party’s nomination for governor in 2018, made those remarks in response to a question from a Girls State delegate Tuesday morning in Vermillion.

And…

“The one that I’d like to go have a beer with would be President Trump,” he added. “I don’t necessarily always agree with him on everything, but I will tell you that I had an opportunity as United States attorney and (South Dakota) attorney general to serve under President Bush, under President Obama and under President Trump.”

And..

“The visit that I had with President Trump was absolutely amazing,” Jackley said. “It was a conversation with a president — somebody who would listen, somebody who certainly has strong views. I’ll never forget this — I was the first attorney general in line to shake his hand, and I was expecting a firm grip, but he literally grabbed me, yanked me over … and he’s literally hauling me in and whispering in my ear.